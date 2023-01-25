Letter: Local democracy is failing as City Council moves on TEP Franchise Agreement

It is said that Democracy requires an informed and engaged Electorate. The very recently proposed renewal of the Franchise Agreement between the COT and TEP is failing to incorporate citizen input. Nonpublic meetings for the last year and a half between TEP and City staff have resulted in a proposed 25-year Franchise Agreement. The proposed agreement was first made available to the public Jan. 18 with a public hearing held with less than 20 hours later. A potential vote by Mayor and Council to hold an election in May on acceptance of the franchise is scheduled to happen less than a week later on January 24th. Many well-informed and well-meaning citizens want to be at Democracy’s table. That’s an essential component of a resilient community. We ask M&C to delay the May election so that community input can help steer our common future.