Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was this a weekend?
I went to the Dollar Store first. I saw several employees working and stocking shelves throughout the store.
Next stop was Target. At the entrance was a Help Needed sign. I am usually saddened by the lack of shoppers when I go to this store. Not this time. There were shoppers everywhere.
Last stop was the grocery store. One store was so busy, I left and headed to my local store. It was packed and all registers had cashiers working. They were out of the dried beans and lentils I wanted but I got everything else I needed.
I knew this was all a result of the Coronavirus scare. It made me wonder what an impact it would have on our Tucson economy if we all made an effort to buy local instead of online.
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
