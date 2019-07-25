Golfers in the Tucson area have a lot of choices when it comes to golf course selection. The golf experience includes rating pro shop personnel, greens fees, golf cars and course condition.
Playing the city courses with the city resident's card gets the golfer a lower rate but not always a course in good condition.
Playing the 5 star resort or a higher priced courses can be a better experience as far as golf course condition but the average golfer cannot afford to pay those rates to play once or twice a week.
Crooked Tree golf course on the north west side of town seems to be well run and the course, from the practice areas to the course itself, well maintained year round. Greens fees are reasonable for the condition and the pro shop crew is always friendly and professional.
Makes a nice change from poor course conditions elsewhere.
CHUCK NEDROW
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.