Letter: local golf courses

Re: the Jan. 21 article "Crooked Tree among local courses still facing uncertain times ahead."

The recent story about Crooked Tree Golf Course was of interest. I have played golf in Tucson and Green Valley for 21 winters. The reason I no longer play at some courses is the cost. Many snowbirds are of relatively modest means and the golf courses we play have gone from the $30-$40 range to $50-$60 range in the past few years. The city courses have been overpriced for some time. When questioned about price the management minimizes the yearly rise in price, but in the past they often gave "discounts" for certain months. The point is that overbuilding is not the only reason for decreased golf play.

James Mccabe, Snowbird

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

