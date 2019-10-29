Re: the Oct. 25 article "Ardent Desert View instructor wins$100K prize for excellence."
What a delight to read of the recognition, and cash prize , for Mr. Cesar Gutierrez, precision manufacturing teacher at Desert View High School. His students, who live in a demographic that struggles with poverty, have a 100% graduation rate? That's amazing and should bring our community to it's feet in celebration of this inspiring educator. Mayor Rothschild should be ordering keys to the city for this wonderful man. I continue to work in women's health care in this community as I have for the last 35 yrs. I always ask my young teen /adult patients about their education and aspirations. I know as the daughter of working class parents, the first in my family to graduate from college and achieve Masters degrees, keeping your eyes on the prize and your spirit engaged in the work, no matter how difficult the challenges is the ticket to a life of promise, meaning and self reliance. Heroic teachers like Mr. Gutierrez are the lynchpin in this process.
eileen Devlin
Northwest side
