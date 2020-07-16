Letter: Local HOA (Home owners association) received $600,000 PPP loan
Letter: Local HOA (Home owners association) received $600,000 PPP loan

When the federal gov't is handing out money, have no qualms about taking it whether you need it or not. The American way, right? Not in my book! I fully support the idea of the PPP loans. But, should a business entity that is fully funded by HOA fees which are payed yearly by the residents, get these loans? This HOA can keep and pay all it's employees without losing a dime, with the exception of the restaurant, which could have furloughed all but a few to do take out. Well folks, our HOA at Sun City Oro Valley, a retirement community of 2,500 homes, applied and received $600,000 of your tax money that should be going to businesses that really need it because their actual revenue stops during a shut down. Shame on our board of directors.Give the money back!

Michael Steinmetz

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

