Letter: Local journalism

I'm sure I'm not the only reader to notice the important in-depth reporting on issues pertinent to Tucson that is now appearing in the Star, like the recent article on child care. This is also a national issue, of course, and we may hope our Congress steps up and addresses it in the Investment in America bills now being considered. But the Star brings it home. This kind of reporting will unavoidably step on some toes. But it seems to me to exemplify the importance of local journalism. I appreciate it.
John Warnock
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.