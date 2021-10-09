 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Local journalism
View Comments

Letter: Local journalism

  • Comments

I'm sure I'm not the only reader to notice the important in-depth reporting on issues pertinent to Tucson that is now appearing in the Star, like the recent article on child care. This is also a national issue, of course, and we may hope our Congress steps up and addresses it in the Investment in America bills now being considered. But the Star brings it home. This kind of reporting will unavoidably step on some toes. But it seems to me to exemplify the importance of local journalism. I appreciate it.

John Warnock

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: What Am I Missing

What do my Republican neighbors see in the candidates that they elect? AG Mark Brnovich, running for Senate, said the Covid vaccine is seeming…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News