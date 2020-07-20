Letter: Local Law Enforcement Policy on Body Camera
View Comments

Letter: Local Law Enforcement Policy on Body Camera

I believe facts are key to good decisions. I support the use of body cameras by law enforcement. Body camera footage is not foolproof, it is better than he said/she said testimony.

Elections are here. Sheriff Napier recently released a reform plan for the PIma Sheriff's Department., While he embraces reform. at one point he says that mandatory body cameras is not current policy and he does not intend to pursue it due to cost.

Probably the Tucson PD has a policy requiring body camera use. The recent tragic event of Carlos Ingram-Lopez had body camera video. Personal opinion, the officers did not act with malice or negligence in a volatile situation. It is no solace, but perhaps a tiny silver lining, the video might be used by law enforcement to modify procedures and protocols to minimize this sort of tragic ending in the future.

Perhaps the fine journalists at the Daily Star could help research this topic. Where do the sheriff candidates stand regarding mandatory body camera use?

Ricky Sage

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News