Letter: Local Letter: What would men do? 5/22/2022 Abortion

The letter writer’s first name is Larry so we now have the unique opportunity of two males debating abortion, a subject in which female opinions reign supreme. Larry wants me to trade places with a woman and permitting abortions for:

- Pregnancy by choice, accident. Sorry abortion is not birth control.

- Rape or incest. These are crimes only one tier down from murder. Civilized society demands that the perpetrators be arrested tried and convicted before an abortion is permitted. This can’t happen on an abortion timeline..

- Mental, social or physical well-being reason. This is the et cetera clause, anything we missed to allow unlimited abortion.

A significant number of XX and XY chromosome Americans believe that life begins at conception and any interdiction thereafter is murder and I agree. But I must be pragmatic because whether its abortions or guns our society demands both and no totalitarian enforcement will impact either. Meet me half way.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

