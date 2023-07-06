I want to thank the editorial staff for printing the local opinion by Robert Nordmeyer. I completely agree with his perspective. I would also submit that the issues raised by the national opinion in the same edition of the the Star points to the biggest reason that the party primary system needs to be abolished. The fact that Donald Trump can have a chance to get into the Whitehouse when he is probably the most unqualified person in this country to be the Commander in Chief. Any system that can give this dangerous fool, this Con Artist, this snake in the Garden of Eden a chance to run the most powerful country in the world, is proof positive of a failed system. I rest my case.....