Letter: Local School Board Elections

This November Arizonans are voting on our education priorities. Several public school districts have candidates running for local school boards that do not support teachers, public education students’ success in those districts. It is important to research candidates because school boards are supposed to be non-partisan but that is not the case this election. I live in the MUSD, where 2 governing board seats up for election. After reviewing the candidates, I am impressed with Abbie Hlavacek and Kathryn Mikronis.

Both mothers with kids in MUSD who have served on the PTO at their kid’s schools and have been involved, advocating for their own kids and others with special needs. They strongly support public education and the teachers working hard in our classrooms daily. We need parents on our school board who support public education, our teachers, and our students.

Please check out your local school board candidates and their endorsements. In MUSD, please vote for Abbie Hlavacek and Kathryn Mikronis.

Pauline Malcolm

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

