Would someone ask a Pakistani cleric to officiate a gay couple's wedding? I think not. I don't complain if a business refuses my patronage, I go where it is welcomed. Dick's Sporting Goods, ancd Wal-Mart refuse to sell certain firearms to anyone, and no firearms to adults under 21 (even though they have no problem hiring salespeople under 21 to sell them), regardless of their legal right to own. Based on their opinions, they made a new policy, after having no problems doing that for years. Fine, no problem. I don't have to like it, because it is unfair. They do not get my business. Simple as that. Go somewhere that has no problem with your lifestyle. Life goes on. Personally, I would never trust goods or services from someone that didn't want my business.
GARY WHITE
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.