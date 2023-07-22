Re: Dr Hamant’s response to “Intolerance “
Was the reference to our “Inalienable rights “ given to us by our Creator not a reference to God ?
I’m confused. Was the reference to our Creator not a reference to God or was it to the Government that is created and established by men ?
Why the mention of Christian countries ?
I’m confused about what you say are “good democratic governments created by men are.
Please give me your examples.
Surely a “good “ government that surveils it’s own people, restricts it’s speech, restricts it’s movement, and supports an endless war would qualify as a good democratic government created by men.
Richard Barnes
