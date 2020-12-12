Letter: Lockdowns and Curfews

The Heritage Foundation analysis of the CDC Provisional COVID-19 Death Counts by Sex, Age and State yields the following information. As of November 25, 2020, 92 percent of deaths nationwide have occurred in ages 55 or older. Only 0.2 percent were younger than 25. Only 9.7 percent of all deaths since February 2020 were due to COVID-19. This virus is a serious illness, but the medical profession has developed treatments that work for the majority of patients. The large majority of cases do not result in death.
If politicians decide to place curfews on cities, counties, and states, shouldn’t the curfews be applied to the most vulnerable age groups? If politicians decide to lockdown specific organizations, businesses, and activities, shouldn’t the severity of the lockdown be modified by age? Most restaurants and stores are accustomed to checking ID to make sure a customer is of the appropriate legal age. Why not use the science instead of playing dictator. Show some common sense.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
