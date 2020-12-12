 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lockdowns and Curfews
View Comments

Letter: Lockdowns and Curfews

The Heritage Foundation analysis of the CDC Provisional COVID-19 Death Counts by Sex, Age and State yields the following information. As of November 25, 2020, 92 percent of deaths nationwide have occurred in ages 55 or older. Only 0.2 percent were younger than 25. Only 9.7 percent of all deaths since February 2020 were due to COVID-19. This virus is a serious illness, but the medical profession has developed treatments that work for the majority of patients. The large majority of cases do not result in death.

If politicians decide to place curfews on cities, counties, and states, shouldn’t the curfews be applied to the most vulnerable age groups? If politicians decide to lockdown specific organizations, businesses, and activities, shouldn’t the severity of the lockdown be modified by age? Most restaurants and stores are accustomed to checking ID to make sure a customer is of the appropriate legal age. Why not use the science instead of playing dictator. Show some common sense.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News