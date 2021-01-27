Letter: Look-Ahead Letters

BUILD A BETTER FUTURE , "PEACEFULLY" The road ahead
The road ahead for me, what to expect from President Biden and Vice President Harris
Peaceful time to build a better Future
Peaceful to me , P -is for the Planet, lets make it our priority, E-is for the Environment to care for our land and air, A- is for all America to be healthy and safe C - is for citizens and to take care of all citizens, E- is for Equality small and tall - young and older, F- is for a better Future for my grandkids and their children and their children, U- is for Uniting all people, L- is for LUKE 6:27-36 " We should all follow the GOLDEN RULE"...JUST LIVE. Tomorrow is another day, TODAY is TODAY. Alicia Kirkland
southeast side
Alicia Kirkland
Southeast side
