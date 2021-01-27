 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Look-Ahead Letters
View Comments

Letter: Look-Ahead Letters

BUILD A BETTER FUTURE , "PEACEFULLY" The road ahead

The road ahead for me, what to expect from President Biden and Vice President Harris

Peaceful time to build a better Future

Peaceful to me , P -is for the Planet, lets make it our priority, E-is for the Environment to care for our land and air, A- is for all America to be healthy and safe C - is for citizens and to take care of all citizens, E- is for Equality small and tall - young and older, F- is for a better Future for my grandkids and their children and their children, U- is for Uniting all people, L- is for LUKE 6:27-36 " We should all follow the GOLDEN RULE"...JUST LIVE. Tomorrow is another day, TODAY is TODAY. Alicia Kirkland

southeast side

Alicia Kirkland

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News