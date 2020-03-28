Letter: Look for the silver lining
Letter: Look for the silver lining

Covid 19 is bringing out the best in many people. At least one church has a phone committee where weekly calls are made to a list of members. In Phoenix, people are encouraged to put teddy bears in their windows so kids can go on bear hunts as they walk with their parents. A neighborhood in NW Tucson colored shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day for kids to count as they took study breaks from home schooling. Is it my imagination, or are folks putting up more Christmas lights to cheer us? There are MANY more innovative ideas out there. Let’s keep our spirits up as we keep ourselves isolated and safe.

Judith Billings

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

