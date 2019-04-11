Look Where You’re Going
So where have we evolved with the current “norm” for communicating physically? Take a look!
Recognize, first, millions of physical contacts that are accepted everyday. . .everywhere. March Madness notwithstanding, everything from coaches, male and female, repeatedly patting their players on their backsides for one reason or another to those creating hugs as expressions of everything from gratitude to sorrow. The intent always seemed obvious to most people. And denied by very few. The new “norm” suggests physical contacts between individuals are thought to be of power or control or advocacy of a “fundamental right” than as simple acts of kindness or some other emotion. Know that if our culture follows the lead of today’s politicians and pundits and what appears to be the “norm,” whatever is defined as “unacceptable” touching or even communicating physically with good intent will sooner or later become criminalized. Look where you’re going!
Don Weaver
Midtown
