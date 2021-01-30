Letter: Looking Ahead

I believe the next four years are going to bring many healthy changes to our lives, but my greatest vision is for a stellar education for every child, and respect and remuneration for every teacher. As a 34 year veteran of the Tucson Public Schools, the passage of Proposition 208 to support public education was a long anticipated and celebrated event which proved the support for education among Arizona citizens. The pandemic, however, has been an enormous setback. Teachers and students have been stretched in dozens of ways, especially elementary kids. My six year old granddaughter, smart and social, has spent much of first grade under her bed hiding from zoom. No more. Teachers vaccinated this month, then students vaccinated by school nurses and returned to sanitized classrooms and safe playgrounds. I see computers in every classroom, and specialists in behavioral and public health to readjust children happily and safely. In the next four years, we will all work together to lift every child UP to his or her best self. I hope.
Cheryl Lockhart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.