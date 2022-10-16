Letter: Looking for a sign ...

For months I have seen signs in my neighborhood for an Arizona Senate candidate. A candidate I did not think was qualified for the position. I wondered where the sign was for the candidate I support. Then yesterday, there it was! The Priya Sundareshan sign appeared! Priya is a Tucson native who teaches natural resources law at the University of Arizona. She studied engineering at MIT. I am looking forward to casting my vote for Priya, a qualified candidate who will bring solutions to state government. A few hours later, the sign was gone! What? I shared that story with some of my fellow Democrats who told me that Democratic candidates' signs were disappearing all over their neighborhoods. This is un-American! It's also illegal. So if you see anyone removing a current candidate’s sign, please take a photo and notify the police. If you removed the Priya sign from my neighborhood, please put it back.