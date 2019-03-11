I am very pleased to read that the US Army Corps of Engineers has given final approval to the construction of the Rosemont mine.
I have long supported Rosemont for its significant contribution to the economic development of Southern Arizona and for its wise use of the copper resources that our Creator - sorry, atheists, not - bestowed upon our part of the globe.
I too have an interest in the environment but not to the extent of preventing the sound, environmentally-respectful development of this mine. I make my living teaching via computer and telecommunications, and they needed copper to be built and run. So do many other things that I use.
As for the American Indians / Native Americans who protest, they should be thankful that Rosemont will benefit them too if they take advantage of its work opportunities, plus the increased tax revenues will make it a little easier for the government to fund the highly-subsidized reservation system for those who choose not to assimilate into broader American society.
James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.