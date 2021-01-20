 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Looking forward to the future
View Comments

Letter: Looking forward to the future

My expectation for the next four years is that at the end of that time, each of the over 1 Million Arizonans in Need will have been offered such forms as required to annually file to receive such money as they’re legally entitled to from 1) state of Arizona, 2) county assessor & 3) utilities, businesses … The results of each year’s Outreach contacts & filings (received, rejected, approved – numbers & percent) will be reported annually.

During the next four years I will successfully collaborate with numerous Arizona Communities’ non-profits, religious organizations, community/neighborhood organizations, taxpayers, governments, …

The road ahead is not a straight line, as each of its curves & obstacles must be successfully navigated … A state of Arizona “Outreach Agreement” needs to be discussed, negotiated, approved & implemented … Keys: Arizona governor, attorney general, treasurer & director of the Arizona Department of Revenue.

I'm an Arizona tax accountant with over 50 years professional experience & summarized 1) & 2) above from pertinent portions of Arizona’s constitution, revised statutes & approved proposition.

Dennis Melin

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Finchem

Rep. Mark Finchem is a danger to the State of Arizona and the United States. On January 6th, he participated in the insurrectionist riot at th…

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Local-issues

Letter: We almost won

Why can't I feel sorry for poor Chuck Huckleberry. He apparently can't get by on his over $300,000 annual salary (with lots of perks) and want…

Local-issues

Letter: Curfew

As a small business owner in this community I feel it incumbent to support my fellow citizens by following the rules. I go to my business ever…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News