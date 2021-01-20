Letter: Looking forward to the future

My expectation for the next four years is that at the end of that time, each of the over 1 Million Arizonans in Need will have been offered such forms as required to annually file to receive such money as they’re legally entitled to from 1) state of Arizona, 2) county assessor & 3) utilities, businesses … The results of each year’s Outreach contacts & filings (received, rejected, approved – numbers & percent) will be reported annually.
During the next four years I will successfully collaborate with numerous Arizona Communities’ non-profits, religious organizations, community/neighborhood organizations, taxpayers, governments, …
The road ahead is not a straight line, as each of its curves & obstacles must be successfully navigated … A state of Arizona “Outreach Agreement” needs to be discussed, negotiated, approved & implemented … Keys: Arizona governor, attorney general, treasurer & director of the Arizona Department of Revenue.
I'm an Arizona tax accountant with over 50 years professional experience & summarized 1) & 2) above from pertinent portions of Arizona’s constitution, revised statutes & approved proposition.
Dennis Melin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.