Letter: Loop safety
Letter: Loop safety

I concur with Tom Johnson's letter to the editor about cycling speeds on The Loop. I'm a cyclist and I ride pretty fast for an old man.

However, like any road system, The Loop has places where you can go fast and places you should go slow. For example, the stretch between Rillito Park heading eastbound to Dodge is a particularly congested area especially on the weekends.

So how about a speed limit in a congested area like that to, say, 12 mph? How about putting signs like "slow down for pedestrians, narrow path ahead" in areas where the path has to narrow at overpasses such as Campbell or on the south side of the river west of Campbell?

The Loop is a wonderful community asset. Walkers, runners, in-line skaters, and cyclists have to respect each other, particularly in the few congested areas. Speed limits in congested areas are fine with me.

It's use will continue to increase. Let's have the discussion.

Michael Seibold

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

