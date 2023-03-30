Tucson is a very busy place during the spring months. Just during the weekend of March 25th and 26th, people could shop at the 4th Avenue Street fair, be amazed by the Thunder and Lightning Air Show, participate in many other activities, or just enjoy Tucson weather. But, if you didn't attend the mariachi fundraising event for Los Changuitos Feos at the El Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, boy did you miss out! Performers ranged from young children with beautiful costumes and great enthusiasm all the way up to the more "senior" alumni members of the mariachi group, Los Changuitos Feos. The music was incredible and the youth talent in Tucson is hard to believe. If you don't know and love the tradition and heritage of youth mariachi in Tucson, then you don't know Tucson!