Letter: losers and suckers

The President is correct...at least on this one score; just about every last one of his few remaining loyalists will in due course, still possessing a few working gray cells, come to the realization that they were taken in by his flim-flam B S.
, Donald, on the other hand, will look back, and in the melancholy that comes if one is aware the end is near and have at least one last and rare honest thought: " They (meaning his few remaining loyalists )were all a bunch of losers and suckers."
Curtain down.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!