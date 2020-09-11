 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: losers and suckers
View Comments

Letter: losers and suckers

The President is correct...at least on this one score; just about every last one of his few remaining loyalists will in due course, still possessing a few working gray cells, come to the realization that they were taken in by his flim-flam B S.

, Donald, on the other hand, will look back, and in the melancholy that comes if one is aware the end is near and have at least one last and rare honest thought: " They (meaning his few remaining loyalists )were all a bunch of losers and suckers."

Curtain down.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: Why the cap?

As a text editor, I have noticed a fairly recent change in your capitalization protocol, specifically: "The event came on the heels of yet ano…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News