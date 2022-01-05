Letter: Losing Access to A Mt!

The first time the CC attempted making vehicle traffic excluded entirely from A Mt there was an uproar so the CC backed off but did limit access to A Mt. This time under the cover of the pandemic the CC is limiting access to A Mt after dark by all. Of course those who can walk will still be able to get to the top of A Mt to view the lights of Tucson. But elders, those with disabilities, families, and tourist will no longer be able to enjoy the lights of Tucson from A Mt. The closing hour for vehicles that will be able to access during days will be limited and unpredictable.
These “trial” hours and vehicle limitations will become permanent if the people of Tucson do not express their dissatisfaction. A Mt has been accessible to the public since 1912. If you want it to remain open to the public let your council people know.
Beryl Baker, Westside residence since a child with A Mt as “backyard”.
Beryl Baker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.