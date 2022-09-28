 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Loss of community content

  • Comments

Regretably, the recemt adjustments held no relief for our family.

And, as one writer wrote, "How is it that we have numerous pages devoted to sports, yet an illegible half-page devoted to comics and the puzzles we like?"

FYI: I have never, ever opened a single sports section. They go immediately to the recycling bin.

Even the The Sunday comics are hardly worth the effort to extract.

My spouse pointed out this morning that the quality of the print paper seems to have deteriorated, it feels less substantial, thinner, and does not seem to take color as clearly.

Parade "magazine" has not been what it once was in years past.

I observe a lot of cheap "fluff," horoscopes, bridge features, and so forth. I am not consoled.

People are also reading…

8

My sincerest wish is that we will soon witness a renaissance of the Arizona Daily Star. as it returns once more to the newspaper and the respect it once enjoyed in our city.

Paul Zohav

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Letter: Ciscomani Civics Class

Somebody please tell Juan Ciscomani that he doesn't get to vote to oust Nancy Pelosi from Speaker of the House. The majority party selects the…

Letter: Loss of respect

I moved here in 1981 and have been getting the paper since. I have watched you try to save this paper every day since then. You moved the prin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News