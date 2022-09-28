Letter: Loss of community content

Regretably, the recemt adjustments held no relief for our family.

And, as one writer wrote, "How is it that we have numerous pages devoted to sports, yet an illegible half-page devoted to comics and the puzzles we like?"

FYI: I have never, ever opened a single sports section. They go immediately to the recycling bin.

Even the The Sunday comics are hardly worth the effort to extract.

My spouse pointed out this morning that the quality of the print paper seems to have deteriorated, it feels less substantial, thinner, and does not seem to take color as clearly.

Parade "magazine" has not been what it once was in years past.

I observe a lot of cheap "fluff," horoscopes, bridge features, and so forth. I am not consoled.

My sincerest wish is that we will soon witness a renaissance of the Arizona Daily Star. as it returns once more to the newspaper and the respect it once enjoyed in our city.

Paul Zohav

East side