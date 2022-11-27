Letter: Loss of Democratic representation in CD6

I found Tim Stellar's column on the redistricting of Ciscomani's district shocking. Why on earth did Regina Romero think that moving the U of A neighborhood out of Ciscomani's district and into Grivalva's was a good idea. Grivalva certainly doesn't need those Democratic votes and Engel did. When David Mehl opened that letter from Mayor Romero he must have thought-this is unbelievable-she does our work for us and turns a competitive district into a Republican one. Go figure. The Democratic stronghold that Tucson is has always deserved 2 Democratic congresspersons. The votes are there if properly proportioned. No doubt that I and the other Democrats of CD6 will not be well respresented by Juan Ciscomani.