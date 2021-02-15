Letter: Loss of "green space"

As with many issues on which two sides don't agree, the Barnhum Hill controversy is a specious argument when held up as a loss of green space. For someone who remembers the desert that stretched from Kolb Rd to the Rincons, that was green space. This is not about a loss of space or cherished memories, this is about a chance to complain, to vent frustration with inevitable change. Tucson today is not Tucson of 1920 which is a good thing. The Zoo will bring more to Tucson than the small space that will be lost. In case you have any doubt, I am a supporter of the Zoo and also a long time member of the Board of Directors, but I'm speaking as a resident of Tucson and a supporter of our community. Please pull your heads out of the dirt and look at the future of Tucson. That future is brighter with a vibrant Zoo where our children can learn there are wondrous things in the world.
George Ball, PhD
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.