Letter: Loss of Reid Park Area the Problem
Letter: Loss of Reid Park Area the Problem

Advocates for Reid Park Zoo expansion don't get it. (re. Nov.10, 2020 op-ed, Goings-on at zoo and park: Don't worry, ducks are safe.) It's not the ducks; it's the loss of park area for public use in the City's residential center. The City continues to allow Reid Park to be nibbled away, but it has no master plan to add any near-by park area to compensate for the loss. In a City already well below national standards for percentage of land allotted for public parks, that is a problem.

Mental health experts advocate the benefits of people spending time in nature to reduce stress. A zoo experience may address that need, but a visit there for a family of four, 2 adults and 2 children aged 2-14, costs $34 admission.

Any loss of free public accessible park area , with or without ducks, should be troubling to the entire community.

Ruth Beeker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

