 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Loss of respect

  • Comments

I moved here in 1981 and have been getting the paper since. I have watched you try to save this paper every day since then. You moved the printing to Phoenix and we lost the late game scores. You have raised the price so much that a lot of families can't afford to buy it. I wish to thank Jim Click and Sam Levitz, D&H Air, Bank of America for adds to help offset you expenses. It still does not satisfy my wants for the OLD paper. As a result I'm strongly thinking about helping you to bury it by cancelling my subscription. I can get my news on my cell phone , TV and laptop. I will miss the comics because I refuse to pay to see what they are asking to see them!

Donald Baker

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: It's Time

We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News