Letter: Loss of respect

I moved here in 1981 and have been getting the paper since. I have watched you try to save this paper every day since then. You moved the printing to Phoenix and we lost the late game scores. You have raised the price so much that a lot of families can't afford to buy it. I wish to thank Jim Click and Sam Levitz, D&H Air, Bank of America for adds to help offset you expenses. It still does not satisfy my wants for the OLD paper. As a result I'm strongly thinking about helping you to bury it by cancelling my subscription. I can get my news on my cell phone , TV and laptop. I will miss the comics because I refuse to pay to see what they are asking to see them!