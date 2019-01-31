Thank you for sponsoring the Navigating the Tucson Festival of Books panel. I know of four aspiring writers who never found their way to workshops they wanted to attend last year because they could not find the lower level.
The opening in the mall above the lower level was obscured by tents. The stairs and elevators down to the lower level are offset and not easily visible from the main walk area on the mall. The personnel at the help booths were no help. How sad to go, eager to learn, ask directions and never find the classrooms. The festival should place directional signs to the stairs and elevators to the lower levels.
Jan Larkeky
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.