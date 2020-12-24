 Skip to main content
Letter: LOST SOUL of TUCSON
Letter: LOST SOUL of TUCSON

Beaten, pummeled, hammered, hacksawed, stapled and cemented into generic submission our beloved Old Pueblo is losing its soul.

Who wants to live in a city that resembles every other? After the pandemic who will want to live in ugly apartments chock a block together?

What futility, for example, to tear apart the beautiful La Placita downtown only to replace it with hideous, huddled apartments that loom over the abandoned fountain and the entrance of the grand TCC Music Hall. Why don't city officials try looking down instead of allowing building up? Maybe if they walked the streets downtown they would be shocked to see the pavement is cracked, the tar melted, ancient trees gone. Let's not even tackle the monstrous whatever it is that looks like a slanted brick bunker defiling the once stately old copper domed court house and Presidio Park.

If our surroundings affect our personalities we are all becoming identically soulless and ugly.

Susana Manzana

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

