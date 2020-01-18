Letter: Louis CK

Re: the Jan. 17 article "Louis C.K. doesn't deserve a place on Tucson Convention Center stage."
I, too, was stunned to see in yesterday's paper support of Louis CK by those in charge of our community's entertainment, of his plan to woo Tucson and Tucson's plan to be charmed by a sexual predator. We who find this offensive must speak out now in hopes of a cancellation of this show. May our new Mayor speak out against his appearance, may all of us do so to get this program cancelled. Thank you Lisa M O'Neill for your article in today's AZ Daily Star so clearly wanting better protection for girls and women (and all genders, I am sure).
If we want change we must speak out. Should this show go on ( and on and on...), we have our silence to blame. Support Tucson's good mental and physical health. Do not undermine it.
Claire Cocke
Foothills
