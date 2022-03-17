Letter: Lousy customer service everywhere now

I had to contact SW Gas on Wednesday simply to change an expiration date and security code on a Debit card for my automatic debit. First I had to wait 65 minutes on hold and was then told by the one customer service rep, I am sure they must only have one working, that that couldn't be done by her. Unbelievable. I refuse to do this online because I had fraud on an account. I told a friend, who is blind, about this and he said he had the same problem. No wonder SWGas has such low reviews.
Is this incompetence and lousy customer service our new normal? How pathetic.
M.A. Akers
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.