Letter: Love it or leave it.

It is not up to any individual to tell another what their opinions must be to be an American. That would be how dictatorships work. That is how most communist regimes work. It is also not correct that anyone should think they have the right to say who should or should not be an American. This country is not an all white, gun-toting tribe, at least not yet. I am not surprised by the attitude of entitlement, as I have seen it before, but it still makes me sad to know that this attitude thrives in our country.