Letter: Love it or leave it.

In a recent letter a writer offered an opinion on people who think Gun control is a good idea. Her suggestion was that if you do not like gun rights, go to a communist country.

This is the same line I remember from the ‘60s and ‘70s, “love it or leave it!”

It is not up to any individual to tell another what their opinions must be to be an American. That would be how dictatorships work. That is how most communist regimes work. It is also not correct that anyone should think they have the right to say who should or should not be an American. This country is not an all white, gun-toting tribe, at least not yet. I am not surprised by the attitude of entitlement, as I have seen it before, but it still makes me sad to know that this attitude thrives in our country.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

