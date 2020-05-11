Letter: Love Letter to the Star
Love Letter to the Star: Please never change! I open the 'Letters' page every day in anticipation... and I'm never disappointed. It's always a wonderful Master Class in how other people should live their lives. The subject doesn't matter: be it 'social distancing' violations, careless bicycle riders, irresponsible water use, electric scooter shenanigans, or countless other real and imagined issues, the Buttinskis and Do-Gooders of the Star's Letters Page will map out how everyone else in the County should live their lives. No matter the crisis, it's comforting that the Know-It-Alls and Nannies of The Star will always come through with marching orders for the rest of us. To all of these Heroes I say: “Don't ever stop!” You wannabe “General Managers of the Universe” will guide us down the right path while entertaining us in immeasurable ways!

Bill Buth

Marana

