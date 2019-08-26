Yes, I am Luddite in some ways. I love reading a hard copy of the Arizona Daily Star. And I appreciate having several sections with several pages. We are snowbirds, so just came back from Montana where the local paper is "paper thin" and pathetic in comparison to the Star. The main section is one piece of newsprint paper, and there is only a similarly thing second section. News is hard to come by and most of the stories are reprints from AP or Reuters. We enjoy having the paper and were glad to read that while production have moved, the staff is local and committed to reporting local news as well as world events. The editorial pages and Fitz' cartoons are the best.
Kirk Astroth
Northwest side
