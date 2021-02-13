Letter: Loving Reid Park to death

Every single early morning I have visited Barnum Hill at Reid Park I have watched park workers cleaning up the trash so lovingly left behind, picking up dead ducks the children and adults threw rocks at so lovingly, trying to save the trees so lovingly carved up, picking up the dog poop so lovingly left behind by the visitors too lazy to bring a plastic bag for it or put it in the trash cans, watering down the spots of urine where people too lazy to walk to the toilets decided so lovingly to water the grass, trying hard to keep the place presentable for another day. This is a very big park. Most of it is never used, only the areas very close to parking lots. Walk around the park and find other places to play. The zoo provides numerous opportunites for free education and entertainment. Check their website.
Bette Richards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.