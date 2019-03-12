Please do not confuse reducing or eliminating red meat in your diet because of religious or health issues and reducing beef consumption because of environmental reasons. When cattle are properly managed with the health of the land as a goal, Carbon sequestration and nitrogen fixation occur significantly, improving the biological diversity of the soil and the plants it supports. Resulting dynamic range land and working landscapes provides grazers with the nutrition they needs and gives us, as consumers, a balanced, complete and healthy diet. Our real problem is the waste humans produce - up to 30% of finished foodstuff go in the trash - and the use of harmful chemicals in our food. Go directly to the producer that grows food organically and bypass the middle people that do not bring any value to your food but raises the prices up just to make a $.
Anthony Lunt
Graham County
