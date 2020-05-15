Letter: Lower-density as an Asset

Tucson was named as one of the "top 10 cities best positioned to thrive following the pandemic." The Moody's Analytics was partially based on population density, evaluating "less-densely packed places" as an asset.
During these past months of social distancing, I have found my backyard a source of solace shared with birds, bees, butterflies, lizards, squirrels, rabbits and my companion dog. During this same period, I watched as 5 acres of open space on the Benedictine Monastery grounds, a half-block away, has been destroyed.
Could Moody analysts be sending Tucson a message? Preserve your existing open spaces. Packing as much infill development as possible onto a site has a down-side. Value your older residential neighborhoods built on lots with room to share with nature.
Will this pandemic open our eyes to treasure what out-siders see as a Tucson asset before it is too late?
Ruth Beeker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
