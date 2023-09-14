The author decisively and chillingly brought our attention to the deadly nightmare of nuclear war. The world cannot be trusted with nuclear energy, period, especially in these chaotic times. We're living through real and capable threats of the bombing of nuclear installations and unfathomable nuclear plant accidents. Thousands of abandoned radioactive uranium mines hourly leach their contaminants into our ground water. And now the Japanese want to discharge irradiated water into the Pacific ocean.

Indigenous tribal lands on every continent have been excavated for uranium, causing terminal diseases to those with the least amount of resources to do anything about it except suffer. And if that is not enough, we have domestically exploded 814 nuclear bombs on Western Shoshone lands!

And yet we rush to fund new nuclear power plants with a mind boggling history of horrendous cost overruns, gigantic amounts of water use and decades to approve and build. Carbon free? What a joke. Extraction, transport and infrastructure are anything but. I don't get it and neither should you.

Marian Fish

Oro Valley