I share the writer's concern that UnitedHealthcare (UHC) is threatening to drop coverage of Radiology Limited's services, but fear that the shoe may belong on the other foot. RadLtd is no longer "locally owned by a consortium of doctors," although it does indeed continue to be very well run. Rather, it has been bought out by U.S. Radiology Specialists, a huge national corporation founded jointly by Charlotte Radiology and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, "a leading healthcare investment firm" in December of 2019. USRS seeks to "partner" with radiological services everywhere, to "provide the resources they need to thrive," etc. In other words, they are not health care providers, they're money men. And they probably raised their rates so high - to make money - that UHC is balking at covering those rates. Locally, it is a disaster because so many Tucsonans rely on RadLtd. I've appealed to UHC. But maybe it is USRS who needs to be reined in.