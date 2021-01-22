Letter: Lucky to have Chuck Huckelberry

I remember well when Star columnist Greg Hansen, with nuanced words, was part of the drumbeat to get UA Coach Dick Tomey to leave. When the deed was done the tune changed to “Oh dear, look what THEY have done.” The UA is still looking for another Dick Tomey.
Does columnist Tim Steller have the same fate in mind for County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry? He has set it in motion. I do not know Mr. Huckelberry but by all accounts he has done an outstanding job for us throughout Pima County. Will we soon be asking where we might find another Chuck Huckelberry, at any price?
Doris Schneider
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.