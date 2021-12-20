Letter: Lujan's letter

Re: the Jan. 13 letter "Jail those who ignore subpoenas."
The Letter writer's poignant letter is right on!
Republican's put Susan McDougal in jail for 18 months when she refused to testify before a congressional committee. The January 6 Committee needs to do the same to those who are stonewalling their efforts to get to the truth.
Those rebuffing the Committee's efforts realize the truth is their mortal enemy, which is why they're throwing every obstacle they can in the way. They know if they reveal the truth to the January 6 Committee they'll be destroyed by those who were behind the coup. Jerry Lujan is right, do what Republicans did to Susan McDougal, put them in jail until they're willing to testify honestly.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.