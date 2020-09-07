Letter: Lute- We love Ye

Lute Olson has departed the earth but not our heart. In the 44 years I have been in Tucson, there is not one other individual who brought so much joy and respect to our community. Wherever he went with that neatly croft white hair, he was thought of as a deity in our community. Beside basketball, he was our ambassador of joy, discipline and love for our city. Lute, we will always miss you as our coach of all time. RIP Coach Olson
Jimmy Fein
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!