 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lute- We love Ye
View Comments

Letter: Lute- We love Ye

Lute Olson has departed the earth but not our heart. In the 44 years I have been in Tucson, there is not one other individual who brought so much joy and respect to our community. Wherever he went with that neatly croft white hair, he was thought of as a deity in our community. Beside basketball, he was our ambassador of joy, discipline and love for our city. Lute, we will always miss you as our coach of all time. RIP Coach Olson

Jimmy Fein

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Voting by mail

Relax Pima County! We have the best early voting system in the Country. Thanks to F. Ann Rodriguez our Pima County Recorder. She has done an e…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News