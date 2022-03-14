 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lute Deserved Better
Whoever thought it was a good idea to play a commercial dUring the tribute to Lute Olson at halftime of the Stanford game last night really missed what the tribute was all about. To top that off, the announcer recognized Matt Braze in the crowd, introduced him as an assistant coach with Portland, did not even mention he is Lute’s grandson and then mispronounced his last name. Come on UofA - Lute is an icon in this town and certainly deserved better.

Jack Harris

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

