Letter: LUTE

His smile
His sportsmanship
They strike me as he confidently walks across the wood floor and extends his hand.
He is strength.
The ball, the clock, the hoop, the net, the stress, the sweat, the victory, the loss
He takes it in stride.
Determined
To keep his cool
To learn, to grow, to emerge
Tougher, wiser.
He dons his blue blazer and red tie
Proudly
Representing U of A and America
All that is true and good and real.
He is generous with his time and talent
Inspiring youth
Appreciating it all
The moment, the madness, the competitiveness, the fight.
The fans cheer
A victorious roar
For Lute, the team
A throwback to simpler times.
He is humble
He is proud
He is transcendent.
Sheri Bentley
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
