Letter: LUTE
His smile

His sportsmanship

They strike me as he confidently walks across the wood floor and extends his hand.

He is strength.

The ball, the clock, the hoop, the net, the stress, the sweat, the victory, the loss

He takes it in stride.

Determined

To keep his cool

To learn, to grow, to emerge

Tougher, wiser.

He dons his blue blazer and red tie

Proudly

Representing U of A and America

All that is true and good and real.

He is generous with his time and talent

Inspiring youth

Appreciating it all

The moment, the madness, the competitiveness, the fight.

The fans cheer

A victorious roar

For Lute, the team

A throwback to simpler times.

He is humble

He is proud

He is transcendent.

Sheri Bentley

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

