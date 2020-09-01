Letter: Lute

As a proud alumni myself and many in this great city was sad to hear about coach olsons passing. He made us proud to be Tucsonans, he led the program with class, so many of his players owe him so much, and so do we, he made us look forward to March every year, it truly was madness here in the city. Lute you will be truly missed!
Chuck Mellon
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
