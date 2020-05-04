Letter: Lying Like A Rug

Trump's greatest achievement may be the normalization and acceptance of lying. Everyone knows he lies like a rug, and some people care and some people don't. Believe what your favorite news source tells you.
The VA administration says they have sufficient PPE and tests. Medical staff working there say they don't. Is someone lying like Trump?
Governor Deucy says Arizonans will get tested because he ordered 250,000 tests for 7 million Arizonans. Is he lying like Trump, or just bad at arithmetic?
Over 50,000 Americans are dead of COVID-19, this we know to be true when we say it and when we count them. No more lies.
Connie Marking
Foothills
