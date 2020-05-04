Letter: Lying Like A Rug
View Comments

Letter: Lying Like A Rug

Trump's greatest achievement may be the normalization and acceptance of lying. Everyone knows he lies like a rug, and some people care and some people don't. Believe what your favorite news source tells you.

The VA administration says they have sufficient PPE and tests. Medical staff working there say they don't. Is someone lying like Trump?

Governor Deucy says Arizonans will get tested because he ordered 250,000 tests for 7 million Arizonans. Is he lying like Trump, or just bad at arithmetic?

Over 50,000 Americans are dead of COVID-19, this we know to be true when we say it and when we count them. No more lies.

Connie Marking

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News