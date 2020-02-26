Letter: Lying McSally Ads
I just watched an ad on TV from Sen. McSally. I was really appalled by her ad.

This is the first election ad for the Senator that I have seen. It basically starts by saying Mark Kelly would have voted to overturn the 2016 election. Doing so would be impossible and McSally knows it. The worst he could have done, if he had the power, would have been to vote to impeach President Trump, and replace him with Mike Pence. Not exactly a coup.

To start out her campaign with this (and other) discredited Trump lies in an ad with "I'm Martha McSally and I approve of this message" at the end is shameful. McSally obviously feels that total obsequiousness to the President and disdain for anyone who disagrees with him is the only way she can get elected. For the good of the country, I hope she is wrong.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

